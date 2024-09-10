Tayla from the Wolves is hoping to make her mark in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup tournament in Colombia

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8rtik4

Tayla Page made the life changing decision to have her right leg amputated five years ago when she was just 19 after suffering with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

She has represented the England women's amputee team and hopes to be part of the world cup squad which will travel to Columbia for the tournament in November.

As well as working with the foundation, she also studying for further qualifications as part of a programme at the University of South Wales

Now 24, she said having the leg amputated was the best decision she ever made.

She said: "Life is incredible, I could not be any happier. I never thought I would be able to get back into education, but I am doing that and playing and coaching football, which I love."

Tayla Page who is hoping to go to Columbia with the England women's amputee team

Tayla said after the leg was removed she had to teach herself to walk again with a Prosthetic limb.

She said: “It was a long process because I had been in crutches for six years, so I hadn’t walked that whole time, I was quite nervous but as soon as I took that first step there was no going back.

“During that time the opportunity to play for England at he home of amputee football in Nantwich was presented to me and I loved it.

“It is seven-aside so every player is on crutches and the goalkeepers have one arm.It is very physical and tiring but I enjoy it.

“We have to play against men at the minute because we are the only female team in the country. If we want to play other women amputee teams we must travel abroad.”

A GoFundme page towards the cost of going to the tournament and the running of the team has been set up.

Tayla said: “We are not funded, so when we want to do these trips, we have to raise the money ourselves or get help from others.

“To get over to Columbia we have to raise £50,000 – it would be an amazing experience as it is the first ever world cup and we have a really good chance of winning it.

"As with England in any tournament we want to bring it home if we can."

Donations towards the costs and the general running of the England team can be made here https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-future-of-england-amputee-football