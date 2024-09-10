Innovative trust at New Cross Hospital up for award around work in mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The High Intensity Use Service (HIUS) at New Cross Hospital's Emergency Department, part of the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust has been shortlisted for ‘Mental Health Innovation of the Year’ at this year’s HSJ Awards. The awards celebrate success within the NHS but are also promoted as a catalyst to secure its future

The HIUS service, led by the umbrella of the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, supports patients who attend the Emergency Department (ED) with complex and sometimes multiple health difficulties. It promotes a positive way forward for them, supporting and empowering them to access services and healthcare so they can build healthier and happier lives.

People who have been supported by the multi-disciplinary team have been seen to thrive in their communities, from being able to start employment and volunteering, to having more confidence to pursue interests and better relationships.

The service has shown a significant reduction in the number of people attending the emergency department in those supported by HIUS, contributing to reducing pressures on emergency and urgent care.

Dr Emma Jenkinson, a consultant in emergency medicine and paediatric emergency medicine said: “This service has completely revolutionised the way that we care for some of the most vulnerable and marginalised patients attending our ED.

"Their attendances were often labelled as ‘inappropriate’, but working with the team from Black Country Healthcare has enabled us to appreciate the struggles that some of our patients are trying to navigate.

“By appreciating the wider picture and working closely with our colleagues in social care, mental health, addiction services and others we have been able to address the underlying issues more effectively and have seen a phenomenal reduction in attendance rates as a by-product of this work.”

Melanie Lamb, clinical lead for HIUS said: “It is wonderful to be shortlisted for this award in recognition of the work we do to support some of the most disadvantaged and marginalised people in our community.

“Collaborative working is at the heart of the service as we work with health and social care colleagues across Wolverhampton to ensure our patients receive joined-up support, both clinical and non-clinical, that meets their needs, to help them on the path to live healthier and happier lives.

“We have a fantastic partnership with The Royal Wolverhampton Trust (RWT), in particular with Dr Jenkinson who is exceptionally committed to supporting the most vulnerable people who attend ED.

"Her and other colleagues’ expertise and support has been invaluable as the service has developed. It is a privilege to work together to help our communities and make a real, positive impact in people’s lives.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on November 21. The full list of nominees for the 2024 HSJ awards can be found at https://awards.hsj.co.uk/.