Meet the Wolverhampton window-cleaner doing his bit to clear dirt-ridden road signs

His name is Owen James, he's 21, he owns and runs his own one-man window cleaning business - Owens Window Cleaning - and, in an effort to 'give back' to the locals who have helped him build his cleaning firm, he’s been getting elbow-deep in dirt.

The self-employed window cleaner has been washing road-signs that are smeared in grime, making those dreary early morning commutes a little easier on the eye for the city's residents, one sponge at a time.

After a short text exchange, we met Owen at the bus station in Wolverhampton, he pulled up in his grey transit van and we immediately set out to find a less-than-visible road sign.

And as Owen guessed, it didn't take long.

Owen said he's happy doing his bit for the community

Owen said it all started when he noticed how many road signs are covered in dirt in the city

Window cleaning was a job passed down to him by his dad

Owen said: "This all started because I was on the way home one day and I just noticed a sign that was so dirty you couldn't read it.