Major sporting event heading to Wolverhampton – find out more here

More than 100,000 spectators are expected to attend the Urban Sports FISE Xperience set to take place in Wolverhampton's Market Square between September 13 and 15.

The event will see breaking (also known as break dancing), BMX freestyle and scooter freestyle come to Wolverhampton in a competition reminiscent of the popular X Games, an extreme sports competition consisting of alternative sports like snowboarding, freestyle motocross and skateboarding.

The extreme sports event has meant that Market Square has been closed off while preparations take place, with heavy machinery, lighting systems and various pieces of equipment being seen on site.

Ravinder Singh, 32, of Wolverhampton, said: "It's going to look great I think. I was a bit concerned when I first saw it all, I thought they were building a new building there or something. But a sports competition will be great.