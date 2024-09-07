Wolves helping parents about to welcome a baby – here's how you can get involved at Molineux

The free weekly sessions, delivered in partnership with the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, follow a variety of themes around practical support such as feeding and safe sleeping as well as being a social support group allowing people to share their thoughts and experiences.

And now, Molineux’s North Bank Bar will play host to a free event on Thursday September 12, featuring various health professionals offering information about antenatal classes, hypnobirthing, nutrition and exercise, baby and child first aid, and much more.

Jade Sutton, Senior Health Officer at Wolves Foundation, has been facilitating the weekly sessions which have included vital input from NHS Healthy Pregnancy Advisors Emily Lear and Charlotte Archer.

“A healthy pregnancy is so important to establish the basis for the lifelong health of a baby, and can actually prove to be the key first step in a child’s development as well,” says Jade.

“These sessions have not only provided some really important practical information but have also created a community of parents-to-be, whose babies are due around the same time.

“Sharing experiences can help them feel more relaxed and prepared for the life-changing journey ahead and, for many, they have gained a set of friends to share it with.”

Advisor Emily, based at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, adds: “We provide sessions here at Molineux for women that are currently pregnant or know someone who is, and their partners, and we are here to help.

“We can provide information for anything they need to know, which could be anything from preparing for labour, feeding or self-care.”

Amongst those previously at the group were Alexis and Dan, now mother and father to six-month-old baby Meredith, who have started attending the Foundation’s Healthy Goals Stay & Play sessions since becoming parents.

“We’ve gained some friends through the Healthy Pregnancy sessions and Healthy Goals Stay & Play and it’s nice for Meredith to be able to interact with other babies,” says Alexis.

“It’s great because when you have a baby for the first time you aren’t given an instruction manual,” added Dan.

“You’re looking for all the information out there and it’s great that Wolves Foundation offer something that you can just turn up to, and receive all of the information that you need.”

Thursday’s event takes place from 6pm-8pm, with