Diversions in place as emergency gas works are made on road

The inbound carriageway on Penn Road at the Lloyd Hill roundabout has been closed between Warstones Road and Pinfold Lane to allow for emergency gas work repairs on the road by Cadent Gas.

The road section will be closed until 11.59pm on September 6, with diversions in place along Warstones Road and onto Coalway Road.

Cadent Gas put out a message to inform the public about the works, saying that gas supplies might be turned off during the works, but the team on site would be available to answer any questions.

A spokesman for Cadent Gas said: "Here at Cadent, we look after the gas pipes in your area.

"We make sure the pipes that bring the gas to your home keep you safe, warm and connected.

"We’re replacing the old pipes with new plastic ones which will mean that you’ll be ready for greener gas in the future.

"We’ll have to turn off your gas supply during some of our works and may need access to your home, but our teams on site will be on hand to let you know more information."