Council chamber at Wolverhampton Civic Centre to be closed while 'aero concrete' repaired

The chamber will be out of action until work has been completed repairing the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) which was found in the roof of the centre.

The Express & Star revealed in March that the council had set aside £450,000 for repairs following the discovery of the so-called 'danger' concrete in the roof of the building.

The material, which can collapse when damaged by moisture, has led to the closure of public buildings across the country.

The council is now looking for an alternative venue to host the next meeting of the council, which was due to be held in the chamber on September 18.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said health-and-safety officials had confirmed there was no risk to anyone.

"Day-to-day operations at the Civic Centre can continue as normal with access to the rear business reception entrance remaining available for all staff, visitors and members of the public throughout the works," he said.

"The council chamber is off limits during the works meaning full council meetings will take place elsewhere until they are completed, with alternative venue options being considered."

Work is underway replacing the 'aero concrete' in the roof of Wolverhampton Civic Centre

Raac, or sometimes known as ‘aero concrete’ due to its bubbled texture, became popular in the 1950s as a cost-effective building material, but stopped being used in the 1990s.

Last year the Government ordered 100 schools, nurseries and colleges to close classrooms amid concerns the material was prone to collapse.

The Civic Centre was completed in 1978, replacing the old town hall on the opposite side of North Street.

It was officially opened by Prime Minister Jim Callaghan in February, 1979.

It received a Civic Trust Award in 1979.