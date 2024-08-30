Appeal for witnesses after bags containing dozens of cannabis plants dumped

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The bags were discovered on Penn Croft Lane at the bottom of Penn Common by Wombourne Parish Councillor Ed Hughes, who posted photos on social media of what he had seen.

He said that he had discovered the bags, numbering more than 25, around midday on Friday and after checking them, found that there were two pots inside and around 50 cannabis plants.

Photo: Councillor Ed Hughes

The councillor said he had also reported the find to West Midlands Police at around 1.15pm and asked for anyone with any dash cam or house camera footage to get in touch with him or call 101.

Photo: Councillor Ed Hughes

He said: "Discarded cannabis fly-tip down on the common today, between the hours of 10am and 12pm on Penn Croft Lane.

"There were 25-plus bags holding two pots amounting to approximately 50 plants.

"Anyone in the area with dash cam footage or house camera footage, please PM me or 101.

Photo: Councillor Ed Hughes

"I’ve reported it at 1.15pm."

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.