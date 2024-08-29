Emergency Wolverhampton city centre road closure expected to last into next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton Council said the closure on Cleveland Street is set to remain in place until next Tuesday, September 3, while emergency repairs are made to a burst water main.

All traffic was urged to avoid Cleveland Street and Bell Street after a road was flooded due to large amounts of water covering the area near Wolverhampton Market.

The road was closed throughout Thursday

The market will still be open as normal with the council warning that there may be some disruptions to regular vehicle access due to the roadworks.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said: "Severn Trent Water have confirmed they expect the road closure on Cleveland Street to remain in place until Tuesday, September 3, while they carry out emergency repairs to a burst water main.

Affected roads are set to be closed until Tuesday, September 3

"The vehicular diversion route is now via Worcester Street from Pitt Street, Ring Road St Johns and Snow Hill. As it stands, Wolverhampton Market will be open as normal despite some disruption to vehicular access due to the works."

Emergency repair teams from Severn Trent Water went to the scene of the flood at around 5.35am on Thursday.

Members of the team at the scene reported water flowing down the street, which they said was at least ankle-deep.

Severn Trent distribution inspector Michael Dunn previously said: "It's going to be a big job to fix."

National Express West Midlands also said that a number of bus services were diverted due to the incident, with the 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 16 all avoiding their regular route.

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "Cleveland Street in Wolverhampton closed due to a burst water main.

"1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 16 buses diverted via Ring Road St Marks, Ring Road St John's and Snow Hill.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."