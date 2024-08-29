Road closed and buses diverted due to burst water main in Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cleveland Street in Wolverhampton was closed off from the junction with Bell Street to the junction with Snow Hill after the burst main, which happened around 5.35am on Thursday morning.

Engineers from Severn Trent were called to the scene to fix the issue, while buses using the road were diverted along the Wolverhampton ring road.

Members of the team at the scene reported water flowing down the street which was ankle deep and said that the burst main would affect shops along the adjoining Wulfrun Centre, as well as the open air market.

A Severn Trent spokesman said: “A team is currently on Cleveland Street in Wolverhampton city centre, responding to a burst water main.

"We have isolated the burst and will now make a repair.

“Due to the location of the burst and to keep our teams and road users safe while we make this repair, a road closure will be in place.

The burst water main left the road closed for several hours

"We understand that roadworks can be inconvenient and that this is a busy road, and our teams will be working to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and apologise for any disruption while we complete this work.”

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "Cleveland Street in Wolverhampton closed due to a burst water main.

"1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 16 buses diverted via Ring Road St Marks, Ring Road St John's and Snow Hill.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Wolverhampton Council has been approached for comment.