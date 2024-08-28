Teenager and 20-year-old arrested over Whitmore Reans robbery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, Wolverhampton Police said two people have been arrested over a robbery in Whitmore Reans which took place on August 22.

The Force visited addresses around West Park this morning, August 28, and arrested a 16-yr-old and a 20-yr-old as part of enquiries into the robbery on Francis Street, where a man was forced to hand over his scooter.

The pair were taken into custody for questioning, where they remain this afternoon.

"Robbery remains a priority across the city. Got info about those involved in local crime? Call us on 101 or Live Chat online. For advice to help stay safe, view here."