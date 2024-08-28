Express & Star
Close

Teenager and 20-year-old arrested over Whitmore Reans robbery

Two people have been arrested over a robbery in Whitmore Reans.

By Daniel Coles
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, Wolverhampton Police said two people have been arrested over a robbery in Whitmore Reans which took place on August 22.

The Force visited addresses around West Park this morning, August 28, and arrested a 16-yr-old and a 20-yr-old as part of enquiries into the robbery on Francis Street, where a man was forced to hand over his scooter.

The pair were taken into custody for questioning, where they remain this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police, said: "Two people have been arrested over a robbery in Whitmore Reans, on Aug 22. We visited addresses around West Park this morning and arrested a 16-yr-old and a 20-yr-old as part of enquiries into the robbery on Francis St, where a man was forced to hand over his scooter.

"Robbery remains a priority across the city. Got info about those involved in local crime? Call us on 101 or Live Chat online. For advice to help stay safe, view here."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular