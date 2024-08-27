12 reasons Chelsea star Madueke was wrong – and why we love Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

His Instagram post ahead of the match at Molineux at the weekend reflects a lazy view from capital of life outside London.

Many think it is ‘grim up north’ without ever venturing to find out themselves.

Madueke may think the city is s***, but we know it is a great place to live.

It may not have the sophistication of Chelsea’s King’s Road, but it is full of character. And yes, Noni, parts of it are beautiful too.

Here are 10 reasons the Chelsea star was wrong:

Molineux has a proud history

1: Molineux – You can breath in the history when you pay a visit to Wolves – and see it for yourself at the club’s excellent museum.

Wolves may not have an inflated squad to match Chelsea’s, but it has some of the best fans in the world who have stuck by the club through thick and thin. Adversity in the past makes the club’s current participation in the Premier league all the more sweeter.