Police issue update after man dies following Wolverhampton hit-and-run

Ryan Griffiths was seriously injured in the collision on Burleigh Road, Merridale, on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old died in hospital on Friday morning, prompting West Midlands Police to launch a murder investigation.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the force said officers believe he was struck by a dark-coloured car just before 9pm before it drove away.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Saturday morning that no arrests had been made in connection to the incident.

He said: "There have been no arrests at this stage, enquiries continue."

In an earlier statement, Det Insp Jim Mahon, who is leading the homicide investigation, said: "A young man has tragically lost his life and our absolute focus is on bringing whoever is responsible to justice.

"We'd like to thank all those who have supported our investigation so far, with information and footage from CCTV and doorbell cameras.

"But we'd also urge anyone who is yet to speak to us, and believes they can help our enquiries, to come forward."

Anyone with information about the fatal collision should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/711590/24.

People can also speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.