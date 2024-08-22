Wolverhampton takeaway boss told he may need bouncers if he wants to stay open until 5am

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mohammad Chohan from Betsy’s X LDS had applied for permission to open his Broad Street business until 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.

After being told by police and Wolverhampton Council he would need to hire qualified door staff, Mr Chohan called the order “harsh and unnecessary” and asked why the takeaway and dessert shop business was being "singled out".

At a hearing of the council’s licensing sub-committee on August 5, Kayley Nixon, on behalf of West Midlands Police, said some agreements had been reached with Mr Chohan in relation to the late opening but there had been no agreement on the issue of qualified security staff.

She added that police felt a Security Industry Authority (SIA) qualified door supervisor on duty from 11pm until closing would be beneficial for safety and the prevention of crime and disorder.

Ms Nixon also said a number of food outlets in the city were subject to this condition.

Mr Chohan told the committee it would not be financially viable to hire a licensed door supervisor but he was happy to assign a staff member to the role.

The committee was also told previous incidents where the premises had been open past its permitted hours were mistakes that have since been rectified.

The panel also heard any member of staff supervising the door would undertake safeguarding training and be equipped with a walkie-talkie to keep in contact with management.

After consideration the committee granted the application, subject to conditions that there would be no alcohol in the shop and SIA registered staff would be employed subject to a risk assessment for each trading session.

The committee also ruled in accordance with a risk assessment kept on the premises and with prior agreement of police, one SIA registered door supervisor may be employed on individual Fridays and Saturdays.

A second application for a licence to stay open until 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Betsy’s X LDS on Wolverhampton Road was settled by mediation outside the hearing and West Midlands Police had withdrawn its representations.