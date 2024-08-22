Take a first look inside Wolverhampton's Royal Hospital as it is turned into flats for over-55s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Applications are now being welcomed to live at Nightingale House, the new housing scheme for over-55s set within the landmark city centre building.

New artists' impressions show how the inside of the scheme will look when it opens later this year.

One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Grade II listed building is being sympathetically converted into 48 modern apartments for rent by Midlands landlord whg, and new artists' impressions show how the inside of the scheme will look when it opens later this year.

The images from interior design specialists Aiveen Interiors show how former hospital wards have been thoughtfully reconfigured into unique communal spaces while preserving the charm and heritage of the building, retaining original features and architecture such as stained glass windows.

Aerial pics over the new housing development at the former Royal Hospital site, Wolverhampton

Combining independent and communal living, Nightingale House is whg’s seventh wellbeing scheme. Residents benefit from a dedicated officer on site Monday to Friday and a range of social events and activities.

The historic site had stood empty since its closure in 1997 and is now being revitalised as part of a wider area transformation made possible through the collaborative efforts of whg, Wolverhampton Council, Homes England and developer Morro Partnerships.

It is set to open in the autumn and those interested in applying to rent an apartment are being encouraged to act quickly with interest in the one-of-a-kind scheme expected to be high.

Artists' impression of the interior. Image: Aiveen Interiors

Connie Jennings, whg's director of stronger communities, said: “Our wellbeing schemes are designed to help older people live independently and well for longer, with community activities taking place that are designed to reduce loneliness and isolation, creating a community spirit that is both supportive and engaging.

“This particular scheme is within an historic and iconic setting, at the centre of a wonderful new community with all amenities close at hand.

A dining room in the flats

“We would encourage anyone interested to apply as we are expecting a high level of interest for the opportunity to live in such a unique building.

The main former Royal Hospital building in Wolverhampton. Photo: Jessup Brothers, BPN Architects, Lathams Architecture

“This is an affordable scheme and we particularly invite those in receipt of a state pension and pension credit to apply as housing costs may be fully covered by these payments.”

Those wishing to apply or find out more can visit whg.uk.com/nightingale or call 0300 555 6666 to express an interest.

By Patrick Lewis - Contributor