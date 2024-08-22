Results day at school brings back memories of nerves and relief for our reporter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pupils at Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton were among thousands of 16-year-olds across the Black Country and Staffordshire who had worked hard for two years and struggled through learning during the Covid Pandemic and were nervously making their way into the school theatre to discover how they had done.

GCSE results day is one I can still remember 26 years later, having gone into my GCSE exams in 1998 with the hopes of achieving at least five C grades, including English Language, to guarantee a place at Wolverhampton College.

On the big day in August 1998, I walked over with some of my friends, full of nerves and hoping for the best, entered the Sixth Form area and was immediately met with a firm handshake by my Maths teacher Mr Wylie, which I took as a good sign.

The day is still vividly etched in my memory, reading over the results page and realising that I had got the five Cs I needed and had got the required English Language, as well as English Literature, PE, German and, I think surprisingly for all concerned, Maths, as I had not been expected to do well.

I was also somewhat surprised to receive two Ds for Science, another subject I was not gifted at, while the D in History was disappointing, but the E in Technology was kind of shrugged off as I hadn't expected anything from that.

The memories of the day, the elation at my results and the realisation that I'd got into college and the celebrations with my friends are all still fresh years later, so it was a full circle moment for me to go back there on GCSE results day and see how the pupils of 2024 had done.

The location for the results day at Colton Hills was the theatre inside the school, all set up with a desk at the front for pupils to meet the headteacher Julie Hunter and other staff as they got their results, and the banked theatre seating provided a place for students to take a moment and read their results.

Inside the theatre, there were also desks with members of staff where those students could talk about what to do next and when they could retake exams, as well as discussing A-Levels and the next steps into Sixth Form or talk to representatives from Wolverhampton College and Juniper Training about courses and apprenticeships.

The atmosphere was a mixture of excitement and nerves and crackled with yelps and shouts of delight and surprise as students opened up their exam packs and read their results and reacted to their friends' successes, which reminded me of that fateful day 26 years ago.

The highest achiever on the day was Devi Khanal, who could be seen in an emotional embrace with her parents after discovering that she had achieved nines on every subject.

She said she had hoped it would happen and had worked hard towards it, but was still feeling overwhelmed with the enormity of what she had achieved.

She said: "I'm just really happy and I knew that there was the possibility of all nines, but I was just worried when I came in today as I didn't know what to expect, but it's been worth the two years of hard work.

"I expected to get nines in German, History and Science, but I was a bit dubious about Maths, so it's great to get that and I'm off to do A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

"This school has been so supportive and I don't think I'd have achieved what I have if I hadn't come here."

Among those also celebrating and beaming with pride was Vienos Abdullah, who said she was really proud of herself and really happy to have achieved some of the results she had.

She said: "I think I did really well and I'm really proud of myself as I got a nine in Mathematics, which is my highest, then an eight in Polish and while I got a five in Religious Studies, that's ok as I never liked the subject.

"I really proud of the Maths result as I was getting sevens in the mock exams and while I was expecting a bit more from Geography, overall, I'm very, very happy today.

"For me next, I am going to Wolverhampton Girl's High and I would like to work towards becoming a researcher in Physics at a university and I have to thanks Colton Hills as I wouldn't have achieved these grades without the teachers."

There were plenty of groups of friends crowding around and talking about their results, with Harvir Sangar and Sanjay Raj both very pleased with their results and wanting to go and celebrate.

Harvir said: "My best result was in Physics as I got a nine in that and I'm pleased as I was expecting that and put a lot of hard work into it.

"I'm happy with my results as I haven't failed anything and I've got into the Sixth Form I wanted, so there's not much more you can ask for from this.

"I was stressed when I came here today, but as soon as I saw my results and went through them, the stress went away and I have to thank all my teachers, especially my Maths and Science ones, as they helped me to achieve this."

Sanjay said: "I've got strong passes over everything and I just tried my hardest and did the best I could, so I ended up with fives for everything.and I'm going to Sixth Form here.

"The school helped me massively, with non-stop help all the way through the exam process, so I'm just relieved and happy right now."

Another pupil who was staying at Sixth Form at Colton Hills was Alexander Balashko, who had achieved a wide selection of high grades and said the school had been a great help to him.

He said: "I think the best results are that I got a nine for Physics and eights for Maths, Biology and Chemistry and I would say I'm relieved more than anything, but also happy that I didn't get below what I was expecting.

"The school and the teachers have been great as they are more approachable and know what they are doing and I'm just delighted to get the results I've got."

The pupils picking up their results had gone through more than a few challenges along the way, with at least two of their school years severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, learning from home and adapting back to school life.

Colton Hills headteacher Julie Hunter said she felt the pupils receiving their results had gone shown real resilience in get their grades because of the effects of the pandemic and said she was very proud with what they had achieved.

She said: "These year elevens have shown real resilience in getting their grades because they were in year seven when Covid hit, so they have not had a normal secondary school experience and every grade has been hard earned, so to have a pupil who achieved nine nines is exceptional.

"That places here in the top level nationally and we look forward to seeing her succeed, while we've also had students who've got a stack of ones and that has been a real success for them as well, so in general, students have earned the grades and worked really hard for them and we are proud of them.

"GCSE results day is about opening the door to the next level of education, whether that is A Levels, BTEC or vocational qualifications, so it's just another day to put people on the right setting for their next stage of learning."