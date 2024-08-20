Plans for more than 500 new Wolverhampton homes on disused industrial site submitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wavensmere Homes wants to build 530 high Energy Performance Certificate (EPC)-rated homes in its £150 million residential-led Canalside South development in Wolverhampton.

The 17.5-acre former industrial site fronts on to the Wyrley and Essington Canal and the Wolverhampton Branch of the Birmingham Main Line Canal.

As well as the homes, seven acres of green space and a range of commercial amenities are proposed in the application to Wolverhampton Council to regenerate the site, which has lain derelict for 15 years.

Designed by Glancy Nicholls Architects, the low-rise development plans are also set to open up a new walkway to the city core, reducing the previous walk time by 20 minutes.

The waterfront development opportunity sits on the eastern edge of the city centre and is made up of the Canal and River Trust-owned former Crane Foundry site, and the council’s former British Steel site and land off Qualcast Road.

Wavensmere Homes is proposing 378 two- and three-bedroom townhouses, designed to target an EPC-A rated specification, together with 145 one- and two-bedroom apartments.