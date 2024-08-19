Warning to drivers as thousands of motorcyclists to head out for Bike4Life event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival takes place on Sunday after being postponed in April due to poor weather conditions.

The event will see a large convoy of riders and their passengers travel a 25-mile route to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Organised by the charity and with support from the Safer Roads Partnership, this year's festival includes live bands, food traders and entertainment.

The event raises money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity that rapidly reaches an average of one motorcyclist - involved in an accident - every week.

Thousands of bikers gathered for the event last year

The ride sets off from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury at 10.30am and riders will travel along the A5, M54 and A41 to their destination and new home at Weston Park - with the first bikes said to arrive at around 11.10am.

National Highways says there will be some traffic restrictions for Shropshire road users, starting at 10.20am, and lasting for up to two hours while the huge convoy passes through.

The organisation says there will be 'restricted traffic movements' at Meole Brace Island if drivers are travelling from Sainsbury's supermarket.

Additionally, National Highways says all eastbound movements will be stopped on the A5 at Dobbies, A5 at Emstrey and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts, and "there will also be closures of the eastbound entry slip roads on the M54 at junctions seven, six, five and four, and no traffic movements other than the motorcycles at junction three and the A41 northbound as far as the junction with Foxey Road until the ride out clears."

Bike4Life gathering at Meole Brace Park and Ride, Telford last year

National Highways senior network planner, Frank Bird, said: "The sight of all the bikes leaving Meole Brace and heading down the motorway and then into the festival is quite the spectacle and one we are happy to support as we see the vital work Midlands Air Ambulance Charity does at close hand.

"We'll be making sure the Ride Out runs as smoothly as possible and will reopen roads and junctions as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We advise anyone due to travel through this area on Sunday to plan ahead and avoid the times of the ride out if possible. If that's not possible, set off early and allow extra time for your journey."

Steve Radnor, Ellie Floyd, Debbie and Reg Fearn, and Wilma the dog, from Walsall

The motorcycle convoy will be led by a familiar National Highways traffic officer vehicle. The organisation says that other traffic officers will be patrolling the route to assist with any incidents and 'keep roads moving as smoothly as possible'.

Another vehicle will follow the convoy to the rear, sounding its bullhorn as it passes each junction to signal to traffic management crews that roads can be re-opened.