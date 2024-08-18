Black Country sex shops ask for permission to carry on trading

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In Dudley, Demons Gentlemens Club, situated at 93 King Street, has applied for permission to continue operating from 11am to 7am Mondays to Sundays.

Any objections should be made in writing by September 5 stating the grounds. Objections should be sent to the Directorate of Resources and Transformation, Law & Governance, Licensing Services, Unit 1, Hurst Business Park, Narrowboat Way, Brierley Hill, DY5 1UF.

In Wolverhampton, Rotherham based adult goods chain Cocktails Ltd has lodged a request to Wolverhampton Council for a licence to enable it to carry on the businesses of a sex shop at premises at the rear of Unit One, Terminus House, in Church Lane.

The business would operate Mondays to Fridays 10am to 9pm; Saturdays 10am to 6pm; Sundays and bank holidays 11am to 5pm.

Objections to the bid must be made in writing and sent to Wolverhampton City Council, Regulatory Services, Licensing Services, Civic centre, St Peter's Square, Wolverhanmpton, WV1 1DA before September 9.