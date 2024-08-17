NHS doctor gets a soaking by young patients on Wolverhampton children's ward fun day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than a dozen patients aged from 18 months to 11 years attended the children’s summer fair, held in the outside play area on the children’s ward.

A popular activity was throwing sponges at a doctor – and Dr Joseph Davies was the willing volunteer.

Other activities included pin the tail on the donkey, hook a duck, roller ball, aim and throw, tin can alley, skittles, giant noughts and crosses and a pinata.

Dr Joseph Davies getting soaked by patient Dheeraj Singh. Image: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

There was also a backdrop with selfie props, music – courtesy of a sound system from The Royal Wolverhampton (RWT) NHS Trust Charity – bubbles, snacks and prizes.

Liz Luton, play leader on the children’s ward at RWT, said: “We normally do some summer-type activities during the school holidays but decided this year to go all out and do a summer fair.

“It went really well and all the children really enjoyed the day. We just wanted to do something different to lift people's spirits after a few years with Covid-19 restrictions.

“Time in hospital can be hard for children. We’re hoping to make it a yearly event.”

Patient Camille Berrie taking on the tin can alley. Image: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Abbie Wood, senior sister on the children’s ward, who joined in the fun, said: “It was a great initiative by our play team.

“It enabled the children to get some fresh air, play and interact with each other and have a bit of normalisation during their stay with us.

“It also gave them a distraction from their normal routine of being in hospital.”

Parent Amy Bertie and patient Bertie Hawkins. Image: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Parents joined their children in the fun, along with fellow member of the play team Molly Lockley, while volunteer Trudy John stayed all day to help with setting up and supervising.

One parent said: “It was great fun – we really enjoyed it, especially throwing wet sponges at the doctor! There was plenty for the children to do and it was really nice of the play team to put this on when the kids are having a challenging time.”