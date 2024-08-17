'I was constantly told it was too competitive': Wolverhampton student now living her dream career

A career in the legal profession was always the target for Sukhii Garcha, who graduated from the University of Wolverhampton Law School in 2015 with a Bachelors degree in Law.

And after years of hard work - having overcome a number of challenges - Sukhii is now living her dream specialising in employment law.

Sukhii said: “I was constantly told it was too competitive of a career, I wouldn’t succeed, it’s a tough course to enrol onto, the study hours are exhausting and it could get overwhelming.

Image: University of Wolverhampton

“But I attended every lecture, seminar and additional support study group. I was there every time. In law, you have to persevere. I focused on the end goal that one day I was going to be called to the bar, and it paid off.

“Bar is the collective term for barristers. When a lawyer becomes a barrister, it is called 'being called to the bar'.

“When I finished at the bar and started my first job at a law firm, I felt prepared. I knew what to expect from the working world and was ready for the transition from a student lifestyle to an adult working lifestyle which made the adjustment easier.”

Sukhii studied for three years at the University of Wolverhampton and has thanked the university for helping her get to where she is now.

She said: “My time at the university was incredible. The lecturers on the course were welcoming, knowledgeable, extremely helpful, supportive and always willing to help.

“I was an active participant of the Bar and Mooting Society from day one in my first year. Competing in mooting and debating in competitions really took me out of my shell, helping me become more confident with public speaking. I was a finalist in year one, won in year two, and represented the university across the country. My experience helped me encourage other law students to get involved.

“In my third year, I was the elected president of the Bar and Mooting Law Society. I found it very rewarding to help my peers find their confidence to compete in competitions either internally or nationally. It was remarkable seeing the students transforming into young lawyers.

“On graduation day, I still remember when my name was called and it was also announced I won the Oxford University Press Law Prize for outstanding contribution to the Law School. The hall erupted in cheers and in that moment, I realised I had achieved what I had set out to do and helped as many people as I could along the way. I was ready for my next challenge.

“Giving back is extremely important to me because I know how valuable good advice can be.”

For anyone who has been able to secure a place at the University of Wolverhampton this year, Sukhii said: “Focus on your studies and not on what your classmates are or are not doing. It’s you who has to sit the exam(s) and pass the degree, apply for jobs, attend interviews, and ultimately do your job.

“Turn up, and on time. Time is valuable and getting organised is vital, not only to help your studies but as practice for work. It’s important to manage your time effectively, prioritise your goals, set monthly and weekly targets and achieve them. Bit by bit this adds up to achieve the bigger picture. I learnt so many skills from studying which I now use at work - I time block, use a calendar, set reminders, and exercise self-discipline.

“If you’re worried about anything, talk to your lecturers. They’re very helpful and if they can’t help, they will sign post you to where you can find the answer. The help is there – you just have to ask.”