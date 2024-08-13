Did you know Roderick Davies? Council looking for information on deceased pensioner

Roderick Davies, aged 80, had been living in a care home in the Penn area of Wolverhampton for the last few months and previously resided in the Norton area of Stourbridge.

Officials from the City of Wolverhampton Council's court of protection team are looking for information which can help them trace his relatives, or to hear from them.

Anyone who is related to Mr Davies or has any information which may help trace his relatives is asked to call protection and funerals officer Diane Washbrook on 07967 769826 or email her at diane.washbrook@wolverhampton.gov.uk.