Child dies after being pulled from a Wolverhampton canal by police

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 6.01pm on Sunday to a canal off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall where they found a boy who had been pulled from the water by police.

Paramedics said the boy was in a critical condition and sadly died at the scene.

Wolverhampton Police urged people to avoid the area as they dealt with the incident throughout the evening.

Police on duty by a canal in Wolverhampton after a child found in the water

WMAS sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene. The first resource, an ambulance, arrived in three minutes.

This morning a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found a boy, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues, in a critical condition.

“He was receiving basic life support by officers and ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the child could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”