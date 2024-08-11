' We want to rebuild the Oxley community and let people know what we do' - Oxley group celebrate new Defibrillator and are to hold community day

The kit, worth £2,000, is being situated outside Oxley Stationers and Printers on Three Tuns Parade close to Three Tuns Lane and Stafford Road and has been paid for by money from ward funding and the National Lottery.

The association – which doesn't have an official base – is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and is holding a community fun day at Temple Baptist Church later this month where people can find out about their work, day trips that they run and community events they organise.

Vice chair Lynda Walker said: "The opening of the defibrillator is to be celebrated as they are invaluable if somebody suffers a medical emergency and needs to be resuscitated, it is something I have been aiming for us to get for a while.

"The funding came surprisingly quickly but was a real community effort and thanks in large parts to the efforts of councillors Paul Appleby, Simon Bennett and Andrew McNeil. We also used lottery money as well which was diverted towards this worthy project.

"Thanks also go to Carlo Ropos of Oxley Stationers and Printers for allowing the defibrillator to be located outside his shop which is at a busy junction with a lot of motorists and pedestrians passing through.

"As an association we are looking to build and rebuild the community so we are always looking for new members and hold meetings every other month, the next one of which is in September.

"But I would encourage people to come along and meet us and at the open day at Temple Baptist Church where I am also a member and which has kindly allowed us to put on regular events over the 20 years we have been in existence."

The open day which will feature stalls and members of community groups plus food and drink will take place at the church, in Three Tuns Lane, from 11am until 2pm on Saturday August 24.