Popular fundraising ride raises massive amount for Wolverhampton charity

Specialist palliative and bereavement support provider Compton Care has announced that its annual Round the Wrekin cycle event that took place in May has raised a total of £38,184.85.

Now in its seventh year, the annual fundraiser saw 540 supporters cycling through the Shropshire countryside on a series of routes, with all the funding raised going towards helping the Wolverhampton-based charity to continue to do its vital work.

Cycling legend Hugh Porter MBE and wife Anita Lonsbrough MBE play an integral part in the success of the popular event and were there at the finish line to greet participants and hand out the well-deserved medals.

The pair visited Compton Care on Friday to present the cheque to Community and Events Fundraiser, Cara Bright, with Hugh Porter saying that he wanted to thank everyone who took part in the event and raised funds for Compton Care.

He said: “Once again, Round the Wrekin was a huge success.

"£38,184.85 is an amazing result, which will really help contribute to the specialist care Compton provides to local people living with life limiting conditions and support for their families.

"I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part.”

Compton Care’s community and events fundraiser Cara Bright said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s Round the Wrekin.

"Since its inception, the event has raised almost £240,000 towards our care for people living with life limiting illnesses, which is just incredible and testament to the dedication of those who join us each year to cycle the Shropshire countryside in aid of Compton.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all of our riders and their sponsors, Hugh and Anita, our volunteers and of course everyone who helps make the event possible on the day.”

To find out more about Round the Wrekin and other fundraising events, go to comptoncare.org.uk/events.

For enquiries relating to Compton Care’s specialist palliative care and bereavement services, call the Advice and Referral Line on 01902 774570 or visit the website.