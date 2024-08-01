Let's hear it for the boys – Whitmore Reans community project launches sessions for men

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gatis Community Space is running 'Man About Mondays which started in July and will run through until November to provide a safe and welcoming space for all men to explore creativity, well being and build new friendships.

It will offer games and sports from basketball to table tennis and board games; creative space including written word, poetry, arts and crafts and problem solving; skill sharing including supporting teams to improve the site, in Gatis Street, repair items, work with tools and create own mini projects and volunteering.

The space was established to provide a safe and inclusive centre that puts community at the heart of its diverse projects.