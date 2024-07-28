Man treated for leg and chest pain after car crashes into tree in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called out to Ednam Road in Wolverhampton just after midnight today after reports of a car hitting a tree.

The car, a silver BMW, was found between the tree and a bus stop on the road and West Midlands Police said the driver, a man in his 20s, was treated for leg and chest pain at the scene, but with no other information of whether he was taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a car hit a tree on Ednam Road in Wolverhampton just after midnight.

The incident occurred on Ednam Road and saw the BMW hit the tree near the bus stop. Photo: Google Street Map

"The driver, in his 20s, was treated by ambulance colleagues for leg and chest pain."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.