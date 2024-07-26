Council has expanded Wolverhampton city centre paving scheme set to cost £19m – here's all the details

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Work is due to begin later this year on a two-year project which will see new paving installed in Lichfield Street, Queen Square and Darlington Street in Wolverhampton.

The scheme, originally expected to cost £12.5 million when it was unveiled in 2022, has now been expanded to include the bottom of Darlington Street, all the way down to Chapel Ash.

It will see the creation of wider footpaths – enabling hospitality businesses to offer outdoor seating, new coach stops outside Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, and a two-way cycle route running from the railway station through to Darlington Street.

Bus stops will also be moved, and a one-way system will be introduced in Lichfield Street, meaning that vehicles will only be able in the westward direction, away from the bus station, towards Princess Square.