Hall opens up for fun day to raise funds for city charity

Ludstone Hall near Claverley, as seen on TV, is a private family residence not usually open to the public, but the hall, owned by the Smith family, will open its gates to the public for the first time since 2019.

The owners are hosting a Garden Open Day on Sunday, August 4, to raise funds for Wolverhampton-based specialist palliative and bereavement charity, Compton Care.

The event is set be a fun day for all the family, with live music, food stalls, antiques, a tombola and lots of other activities to keep visitors entertained, as well as giving them the chance to experience the grounds.

The gates will be open from 11am until 5pm, tickets are payable upon entry on the day and are £5 per adult and £1 per child.

Kate Kelly, from Compton Care, said: “The Hall, which dates back to medieval times, is privately owned, so this is a rare opportunity for people to visit.

"There will be plenty to see and do, from the stunning gardens which contain The Orchard, Kitchen Gardens and Knot Gardens, as well as the Coach House Museum, which is home to a large collection of artefacts and memorabilia relating to Ludstone Hall.

"A section of the museum is devoted to the Smith’s family history and includes a display of their successful business ventures, Hooty’s Supplies and Poundland.”

Visitors can also explore an area of woodland habitat, meander beside streams to a lake, shade beneath 450-year-old trees and spot a variety of wildlife.

Steven Smith, owner of the Hall along with siblings Mandy and Sean, said: “We’re excited to welcome people along to the Ludstone Hall Garden Open Day.

"This is the first time since 2019 we’ve opened to the public and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to enjoy the incredible gardens and help this wonderful local charity, which is very close to our hearts.”

Ms Kelly said: “We are so grateful to the Smith family for choosing to support Compton Care through this event.

"All guests on the day will be helping to raise much needed funds for the charity, which provides specialist care and support to local families living with life limiting conditions.”