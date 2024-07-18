Tee off for golf club’s new driving range development

A state-of-the-art new driving range, extensions to the clubhouse, relocation of the golf shop and construction of two tennis padel courts are among the improvements proposed for The Mount Golf and Country Club, formerly known as Perton Golf Club.

A design and access statement put forward as part of the application said: “Perton Park Golf Club, now named The Mount Golf and Country Club is a well-established golf course located on the periphery of Perton Village.

The club has most recently been taken over by the applicant, who is looking to invest significantly to ensure it can continue to compete with its local competition.

“The club’s current success is mostly due to its adventure golf course due to a decline in membership since Covid and a lack of modern facilities to entice younger members of the community. The application seeks to address this issue with a new state of the art driving range with Trackman technology to not only provide better provisions for teaching but to also offer an easier route for new players to try golf which is hoped will lead to new and increased memberships.

“The proposed driving range will be single storey in height and flat roofed, mimicking that of the existing facility, albeit somewhat larger to offer further bays for teaching and practice. The driving range would also be re-located closer to the clubhouse to better connect it to the existing club.”

The application was referred to South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee for consideration because some of the proposals are considered to “represent an inappropriate development in the Green Belt”. The application was recommended for approval by planning officers however, and given the green light by the planning committee at their meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Robert Reade said he had used the club’s facilities and seen children as young as 10 visiting to practice their golfing skills. “I think it is very important we provide this facility and it’s so important we have got someone who is going to continue with it,” he added.

“We see so many golf clubs being not viable and we have lost quite a few in the area. The importance is to provide good facilities to create the membership to keep them viable.”

Councillor Rita Heseltine said: “I live in Perton and you see not only youngsters but adults walking up there with their golf clubs. It’s convenient for Perton residents as they can walk there without using cars and it is a great community enhancement.

“It will be very prestigious, not only for the village but the area, to have top of the range cutting edge facilities. It will have my full support.”

The annual JW Hunt Cup charity golf event at the grounds held last month in aid of Sedgley based The Beacon Centre for the Blind raised over £1,000.