Solar farm plans near Wolverhampton get thumbs up despite objectors

The 22.5 MW development, earmarked for 77 acres of farmland south of Four Ashes, near Standeford, was approved by South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee.

Several plans for renewable energy developments have come forward for sites across the district in recent years. And a number of them have proved controversial, sparking many objections.

But members of the planning committee heard there had been just two objections from neighbours submitted in response to the application, as well as one letter of support.

Brewood and Coven Parish Council also objected to the proposal, highlighting the use of agricultural land in the Green Belt for the development.

David Ralph, who spoke on behalf of objectors at Tuesday’s meeting, said issues also included the use of an existing private road off Old Stafford Road to access the site during the construction process and operation of the solar farm.

“The biggest concern is the damage that the proposed development will cause to the access to the site”, he added.

“They are responsible for maintaining the access road for the people who reside there. We have a real concern they are going to be out of pocket for repairs and they are going to have to pay for it.”

But Jack Halstead, development manager at Renewable Connections, said: “We acknowledge the objections and I would like to reassure members the access has been fully considered. I acknowledge the comments about potential financial exposure.

“We have written to (the objectors) on multiple occasions to reassure them, pre and post-construction, all repairs will be carried out by Renewable Connections and they would never be out of pocket. The proposal has been well-received in the local community and has received positive feedback during the consultation process.

“I would like to highlight the agricultural use of the site will be retained for the duration of the project and there will be no loss of agricultural land. The temporary solar development will not make the site a brownfield site and we acknowledge it is in the Green Belt.”

A report to the planning committee said: “Solar farms are not now an uncommon feature within the Green Belt across the UK.

“In many cases, such development has been allowed within the Green Belt on the basis that it is required within the national and local interest and that it has been deemed necessary in that particular location. Overall, national Green Belt policy recognises that the renewable energy benefits of solar development can qualify as a very special circumstance to justify inappropriate development within the Green Belt.

“The site would be retained in its current agricultural use for the life of the proposal, with the majority being planted with a combination of grassland, which would enable existing sheep grazing to continue. This would include land between and underneath panels.”

