Wolverhampton Tory leader vows to clear name after bullying complaints lead to party suspension

Councillor Wendy Thompson, who has sat on the authority for 34 years, denied the allegations and said she would be fighting to clear her name.

Councillor Thompson has been leader of the opposition Conservative group for 10 years. She previously served as cabinet member for finance when the Conservatives were in charge of the authority.

Her suspension comes just weeks after Councillor Mike Bird was removed as leader of Walsall Council after also being suspended by the party.

It is understood that one of the complaints was made by a member of council staff who alleged racial discrimination after being moved to another department. The other came from a member of Conservative Party staff.