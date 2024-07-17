Children's football in Wolverhampton gets boost with McDonald's sponsorship deal

McDonald's Franchise owner Ash Raju, who started at the company as a teenager on the fry station, have partnered with New Park Village Football Development who have been delivering football training to youngsters for years.

NVP have recently been given the lease for 6.5 acres of land in the city which it will transform into a football training centre.

Mr Raju, who runs Dudley Street and Penn Road McDonald’s, announced the sponsorship at NVP's recent end of season awards night.

He said: "We are delighted to sponsor of the entire football kit for under 11 girls including a full training pack.

"The night was a great success with over 400 local people attending to support and see their children receive trophies and medal for an outstanding season."

The event was attended by Mr Raju, his senior leadership team, Wolverhampton West MP Warinder Juss, McDonalds Director of Franchising and NVP director of football Joe Jackson."

NVP now run Wolverhampton United Football Club, who play at Prestwood Road, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise much needed funds to assist with the start and development of the club.

An NVP spokesman said: "Each year NPV supports over 1,000 young people from ages 4 to 25 through a number of programmes ranging from Sports Coaching to boys and girls football development, Summer Camp and our School of Excellence in partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

"We have recently been awarded a lease to take over 6.5 acres of land in Wolverhampton and will be basing our activities there, building stronger links with the community and at last having a home from which to operate."

The GoFundMe page has already raised over £5,000 after being launched two months ago.