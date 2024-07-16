Fallen tree shuts major road outside Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital - buses diverted

Wolverhampton Road has been closed in both directions between New Cross Avenue and Graiseley Avenue after the tree fell earlier on Tuesday.

Wolverhampton Council said on social media: "A fallen tree outside New Cross Hospital has closed Wolverhampton Road in both directions.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area while it is cleared. Please allow extra time for your journey this morning."

Bus services have been diverted as a result of the closure.

National Express West Midlands said: Service 59 is diverted in both directions via New Cross Avenue, Wednesfield Way, Bentley Bridge Way and Well Lane.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."