Man arrested on suspicion of almost two dozen Wolverhampton thefts

Stephen Maher was arrested on Saturday evening by officers from West Midlands Police and charged with 22 thefts, two common assaults, threatening behaviour and criminal damage, as well as attempted burglary from a store in Wolverhampton city centre.

The arrest follows more than 20 thefts from stores in the Willenhall Road area over the past three weeks, with reports of staff being assaulted and property damaged.

Maher, 36, remains in custody.

