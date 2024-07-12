Watch: "I visited the city centre pub named after a famous England player where they are gearing up for a big Euro weekend."

The mood was buoyant and expectant at the Billy Wright pub which is named after the former Wolves and England captain – a statue of the great man is positioned outside the Molineux. just a goal kick away.

Talyah Fearon who has worked at the Billy Wright for over a year said the European Championships had seen a 'coming together' of staff and customers art the pub with a vibrant atmosphere created for all the England games.

Busy but excited: Talyah Fearon

She said: "We are always busy for the Wolves games and are looking forward to the new season but first of all the final on Sunday when we will be welcoming everyone with a buffet, balloons and party tunes – the staff will be wearing England t-shirts and it will be a real party atmosphere.

"I am hoping England are going to win and given the way they have played so far particularly in the last two games I think they will do it."

Victor Lloyd Comrie said he hoped it would be third time lucky for England though he might have meant twice as England reached the final in 2020 but not before. He said he had a premonition that England would win and was going to spend tomorrow working out the odds he had been given to put on a bet.

Tip Off: Victor Lloyd Comrie.

John Constable painted a wall at the back of the pub with a Wolves logo which has been visited by media and fans from all over the world.

Arty:.John Constable..

He said: "I am a massive Wolves fan and when they decorated the place I thought I would add my touch to it. It didn't take long to do but we have had people from all over Europe and the world visit which is great for the city and obviously for the pub.

"For Sunday I think if England continue in an attacking way like they did on Wednesday and take that into the second half as well they will win. Whatever the outcome I will be watching it here at the Billy Wright with a pint in hand."

Pub DJ Andeh Peters is responsible for putting on the tunes and whipping up the atmosphere. Despite having a sore throat he was gearing up for Sunday.

Hitting the right notes: Andeh Peters

He said: "I love doing the music and the atmosphere has been great during the tournament. I put all the football songs on like Vindaloo and Three Lions before and after the games and it has been absolutely crazy after the last two, with the penalties and the last minute goal.

"We are starting at 5pm and there will be a great atmosphere. As a massive football fan I am predicting a 3-1 win but we are all just really looking forward to the game."