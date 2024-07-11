Music festival aims to help bring community together

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Now in its third year, ‘Community’ looks to bring people together to enjoy some of the biggest acts from the region whilst also donating all profits to Samaritans.

The event takes place at Newhampton Arts Centre on Saturday, July 13 in the New Horizons tent, giving it a proper festival feel but completely under cover, and is an all-ages show running from 1.30 pm to 9.30pm.

To date, the show has raised more than £1,200 pounds for charity in what is still proving to be a challenging post-pandemic environment for many people.

This year’s line-up will be headlined by The Jack Cattell Band, who just last month made their debut on the main circuit when they played the This Feeling stage at the Isle Of Wight Festival.

Three of the other bands on the bill have also been recognised beyond West Midlands boundaries with Giant & The Georges and Little Juke (formerly known just as Alex Ohm) having featured in the BBC drama series, Phoenix Rise, whilst The Good Water are favourites of BBC6 Music’s Steve Lamacq.

Completing the line-up are Baudelaire, A Week Full Of Mondays, Jim Hudson and Ollie Cook.

It promises to be a full day of music

Mark Terry, who has arranged the show and also hosts a monthly show on Black Country Xtra under the ‘Community’ name, said: "I’m extremely proud of what Community has become, both in terms of providing a platform for local bands and raising money for a worthy cause.

"It’s a real privilege to work with such amazing artists who deserve much wider recognition and a venue that is second to none in terms of its facilities.

"When you consider the widely reported difficulties that grassroots venues are facing, I’m passionate about trying to make a difference and give everyone the opportunity to enjoy a terrific day out.”

Tickets for the show are £12 (£6 for aged 11 and under) and are available now from the Newhampton Arts Centre website at newhamptonarts.co.uk/whats-on/

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.