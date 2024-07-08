Music, food and South Asian culture celebrated at Summer Mela

The Wolverhampton Summer Mela was the first of its kind to take place in the city and saw thousands of people head to West Park in the city centre to join in the festivities on Sunday, June 30.

Melas, which are Asian cultural or religious fairs or festivals, have been taking place in the region for many years, mainly in Smethwick and Birmingham, but the organisers F9 Events and Elias Mattu Foundation said they felt it was the right time to hold a Summer event in Wolverhampton.

A spokeswoman for Elias Mattu Foundation said: "Traditionally, Melas are held in many south Asian communities and are now take place across all major cities in the UK.

There were huge crowds as thousands of people descended on West Park. Photo: Punjab2000

"At F9 Events and Elias Mattu Foundation, we felt it was only right that the City of Wolverhampton should host its first summer Mela.

"We had a vision to put Wolverhampton on the map through music from around the world and the event was planned and delivered on a very high scale, ensuring the safety of individuals and families to enjoy the event."

The event saw performances by international artist Bob.B Randhawa, Pardeep Sran and local artists BEE2, Harvey Sahota and many more showcasing the best of South Asian music.

It was a chance to enjoy music by some of the best South Asian performers. Photo: Punjab2000

There were also stalls selling arts, crafts and clothing, as well as organisations such as Mortgage advice, Recovery Near You and Ace Drivewise offering help and advice to anyone wanting to talk and a range of street food stalls.