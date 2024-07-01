'Young people should take note from the countless lives lost to knife crime in Wolverhampton - Judge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Judge Michael Chambers spoke out as he jailed two men for killing teenager Terrell Marshall-Williams.

Terrell Marshall-Williams. Photo: West Midlands Police

He was stabbed eight times with a “Rambo style” knife at a flat in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton on September 18 last year

His killers Omari Lauder, aged 24, of Wolverhampton Street, in Darlaston, and Mpho Obi, aged 23, of Strathfield Walk, Merry Hill, in Wolverhampton were both found guilty of his murder

Judge Chambers sentenced them to life at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday and said they should serve a combined minimum term of 50 years. He said he said he hoped the sentences and the circumstances behind the case would make people sit up and take note.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/06/23.GV of Wolverhampton Crown Court. Updated stock pic..

He added: “This is yet another case where people have gone out on the streets carrying vicious knives and in this case I am more than satisfied this was a planned attack which was akin to an execution.

"Countless lives have been changed in Wolverhampton and across the regionby young people carrying and using knives and I hope those who do so will take note from this case.

"We have heard the heartfelt testament from the victim's mother who attended every day of the trial and sat through painstaking accounts of her son's death. She deserves great respect and admiration for this though of course nothing will bring her son back."

The murder took place on a relatively leafy estate on the outskirts of Wolverhampton. But it was just yards from another fatal attack that shocked the region, the 2018 gangland stabbing of 15-year-old Keelan Wilson.

Keelan Wilson.

It is not the first time Judge Chambers has spoke out about the proliferation of weapons being carried around in Wolverhampton and the number of alleged murders he was dealing with.

In April last year he said there were “too many alleged murders” as he dealt with five cases in Wolverhampton in one day.

Then in June last year, jailing six men after an ‘appalling’ fight with zombie knives on a Smethwick street, he said he said knife crime was out of control in the region.

Obi was locked up for a minimum term of 27 years. Lauder was ordered to serve a minimum term of 23 years.

The killers were believed to have been former drug dealing associates of the victim, who despite his young age, had previously been found by police to be in possession of drugs and a sword.

On the day of the attack Obi and Lauder went to the flat armed with a large Rambo knife.Terrell and others were present and during a vicious knife fight which ensued, he alone suffered fatal injuries.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 19/09/2023..Pics , Merry Hill, Wolverhampton Fareham Crescent, scene of a stabbing, possible murder..

Despite the efforts of West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics he died at the scene.

Detectives used closed circuit TV footage from the area to track the defendants movements that evening. The images showed injured Lauder and Obi in the area where the murder had taken place.

They were even captured on film discarding clothing, drugs and a mobile phone in a nearby field. These were recovered by the investigating team along with the the blood-stained knife used to carry out the murder.

The pair called for a taxi which dropped Lauder near his Wolverhampton Street home in Darlaston near Walsall. When the officers visited that property they found a trail of blood leading to the front door. There were also signs that Lauder had tried to self-administer first aid.

Meanwhile checks of Obi’s phone uncovered a message sent just after the murder where he boasted that he had stabbed someone. They told the jury they were defending themselves from Terrell, who they claimed had been the attacker.

The two men had denied Terrell’s murder and possessing an offensive weapon but were both convicted by a jury following a three-week trial in May.