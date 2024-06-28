'I want to rip his head off I am so angry' – Victim of Wolverhampton financial advisor who took thousands from customers for no return

In a victim impact statement against John Pearson, she told how he had ruined her trust in people and her confidence in dealing with everyday situations.

John Pearson

Vilma Edgington's was one of the 20 fraud by misrepresentation cases against financial advisor Pearson, who is believed to have taken up to £500,000 collectively from couples and individuals, many of whom had invested savings with him for many years.

Many people have not got any money back – others have found it a lengthy and difficult process with their banks.

Pearson had already admitted the offences in an earlier hearing at Dudley Magistrates Court on May 30.

The statement read out at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday by Judge Talog Davies, said: "He took so much money off me it was meant to be for my retirement. It is not just the money it has impacted on me in many other ways including my relationships with friends and other people. I want to rip his head, off I am so angry."