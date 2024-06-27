TV star set to spin the decks and bring summer fun to nightclub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jordan Davies will be spinning the decks at Gorgeous Nightclub in Wolverhampton on Saturday night with a DJ set which promises some of the top party tunes and summer hits.

Known for his appearances on ITV2's Ibiza Weekender. as well as appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach, Jordan Davies has fashioned a reputation of providing DJ sets full of electrifying sets and infectious energy.

He will take to the decks at the nightclub on School Street at around 2.30am and will play a range of tunes in a set which will go on until the club closes at 6am.

A spokesman for Gorgeous said: "Get ready for an unforgettable night as TV star DJ Jordan Davies will be making an exclusive appearance at Wolverhampton's Gorgeous Nightclub.

"Renowned for his dynamic presence on ITV2's Ibiza Weekender, plus stints on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach, Jordan is set to bring the ultimate summer party vibe to the heart of Wolverhampton.

"Known for his electrifying sets and infectious energy, Jordan Davies will take to the decks just after 2.30am, spinning the best of summer and Ibiza tunes as we gear up for the holiday season.

"It's going to be an exhilarating atmosphere of non-stop dancing until the club closes at 6am."

The nightclub has said that no tickets are required for the exclusive event as it operates on a 'pay on the door' basis, making it easy for everyone to join in the fun.

For more information and updates, follow Gorgeous Nightclub on their social media platforms.