Arts and crafts-style cottage in Wolverhampton has £320,000 price tag in auction

The large arts and crafts-style home is expected to attract competitive bidding on Thursday, July 11.

The front of the four-bedroom cottage

Woodlands Grange sits on a large plot of land off the A449 Penn Road.

It is listed with a guide price of more than £320,000 in the livestreamed sale.

The rear of Woodland Grange

The vacant detached property along a private road is being offered for sale in association with estate agents K Stuart Swash.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is an attractive cottage-style detached property fronting Woodland Cottages, just off the main Penn Road, and stands within a sizeable plot.

“There is a further parcel of land forming part of the sale opposite the property. The house has many attractive original features but would benefit from modernisation.”

Woodlands Grange is among 194 lots that are appearing in the auction, which will start at 8.30am.