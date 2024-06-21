See our latest drone photos showing shell of Wolverhampton's former Beatties building from above

For over a century, the retail store was the city's number one place to go – now the building stands as a shell of what once was, with its ornate windows smashed and its inside stripped of whatever remained.

In recent years the future of the Beatties building was uncertain, especially following the collapse of its previous owner, SSYS Beatties, late last year. The developer bought the building at the end of 2020 for £3 million, but the company collapsed last year and receivers were called in.

Restoration work is now due to recommence in the summer after the property was bought by the Middlesex-based Eden group for £6.15 million.