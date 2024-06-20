Watch sculptor Luke Perry at work as he polishes off final details on his newest work – find out what it is

Perry said his latest work is all set to be finished just in time for the anniversary of the NHS on July 5 with the artwork going on display at Moseley Hall Hospital.

The newest artwork will feature a mammoth-sized dandelion, created entirely out of sculpted metal and will celebrate the founding of the health care service.

Perry said on Instagram that the latest development was three months in the making, also saying that it has been 'a great honour' to work on something that is a great cause.