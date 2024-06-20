Football fan with Black Country links hopeful of Danish dynamite against England

Christian Wiese Svanberg will be nervously watching the Group C clash from Frankfurt from his home in Copenhagen on Thursday and hoping that Denmark can get a vital win and head towards the knockout stages.

The 48-year-old is a proud Dane, full of love and support of his country, but also possesses a lot of love for England and, in particular, Wolverhampton Wanderers as chairman of the Denmark Wolves Supporters Club, which has more than 200 members and meets at the Globe Irish Pub in Copenhagen to watch games.

Christian Wiese Svanberg has been following Wolves since 1995 and regularly makes trips over with his son William

Mr Svanberg said he had become a fan of Wolves while at university in the city in 1995 and regularly visited the city, so said that when the draw happened, it was a shock to see England facing Denmark just three years after losing 2-1 to England in the Euro 2021 semifinals.