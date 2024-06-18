Delivery truck causes traffic delays near Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The vehicle was believed to be delivering goods to a property and caused a traffic jam in Pattingham Road near the junction with Hollies Lane in Nurton shortly before 8.15am today.

Bus operator National Express West Midlands warned passengers of delays to the service 10A.

It said the service which runs between Wolverhampton and Pattingham had been diverted via Jenny Walkers Lane and Clive Road.

The bus company went on to apologise to customers for disruption to their journeys.