Let's be honest – there are always going to be problems with our buses, trains and trams, but all in all we have access to easy and convenient public transport across the region.

West Midlands Metro has proven to be a hit, with full trams at rush hour heading from Wolverhampton all the way to Edgbaston Village, Birmingham Coach Station, Brierly Hill and everywhere in between.

Now, Metro passengers have responded to the Express & Star's Facebook post to discuss; What are the best and worst things about riding the tram?

It was a mixed bag of responses.

Charleen Haynes said she enjoyed seeing the area from a different view: "I have only travelled on it once when it first started. Never again. Noisy and the smell! Best was seeing the area at a different angle but not worth a return trip."

Samantha Hodson likes the staff and the safety: "I use the tram regularly. Yes there are problems, but on the whole it's a great service. I can leave my home in Wednesbury and be in my office in 40 mins. Last time I used a bus for that trip it was well over an hour. No traffic (on that stretch) staff are good, always feel safe."

Sandra Marie Matthews said: "Best thing is it doesn't take long and the trams are clean worst thing is sometimes you get drunk people arguing on them."

Michael Rogers said: "I used to use it when it first started but it was always breaking down. Good - different views; bad - unreliable and like a rammed tube during rush hour."