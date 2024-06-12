Suspected sinkhole in Wolverhampton street prompts concerns for safety of children and dog walkers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The "very deep" hole was spotted near to a drain at the corner of Lapper Avenue and Ward Grove and had been filled with litter, including an empty bottle of rum.

Wolverhampton Council said repairs "will be undertaken" to repair the road defect after residents took to social media to speak of their safety concerns.

Litter was thrown down the pothole

One woman posted a picture of the pothole – which is near to Hill Avenue Primary School – on Facebook, saying she "would hate it if anyone got hurt".

The post read: "Please be careful at the bottom of Lapper Avenue on the corner of Ward Grove. I’m not sure if it’s a sinkhole starting or just a very deep hole.

The hole formed on the corner of Lapper Avenue and Ward Grove

"We have elderly children, dog walkers and the school very close to it."

Other social media users also expressed their worry that the road defect was a sinkhole.

Residents raised safety concerns over the hole in the Lanesfield area of Wolverhampton

One man wrote: "If you look around the tarmac even a few feet away it looks like it is caving in.

"Might not be related but if it is, that is a worrying looking sinkhole."

An empty bottle of rum was among litter which had been thrown down the hole

In response to the issue, a spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "A highways crew are making the area safe and any repairs will be undertaken as required following investigations."