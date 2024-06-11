City-centre church holds its summer fair

St Peter's Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton city centre holds its summer fair to raise much-needed funds for the upkeep of the 1,100-year-old building.

The event will take place on Saturday, opening at 10.30am and running until 2.30pm.

There will also be a treasure hunt for children, face painting and hair braiding, alongside the more traditional stalls.

Refreshments will be served throughout the day, including scones, strawberries and jam, as well as burgers and doughnuts.

Home-made cakes and plants will be on sale, along with a bottle stall and tombola.

Deputy churchwarden Diana Polowyj said it was the first time the church had held a summer fair.

"All proceeds raised will help with church projects and general upkeep of this wonderful Wolverhampton landmark," she said.