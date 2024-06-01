Wolverhampton road reopens after wall collapse - but footpath may need to be shut again

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Drivers were unable to use Coalway Road between the Penn Road junction and Shenstone Court from Wednesday to Friday after part of the wall at a privately-owned property came down.

The closure led to drivers following a near five-kilometre diversion along Stubbs Road and Warstones Road to access Coalway Road, or pass through the tight and congested Coalway Avenue.

However, the road was reopened on Friday, while the footpath alongside the wall reopening today.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesman said: "The entrance to Coalway Road from the Penn Road junction has been reopened to traffic. Coalway Road was closed in both directions from the Penn Road junction to Shenstone Court as a safety precaution after the partial collapse of a boundary wall at a privately-owned property on Penn Road.

"The footpath at the side of the wall will remain closed until tomorrow (Saturday) for further safety works after which it will be fully reopened.

"The footpath may have to be closed again at a future date when the owner carries out required works to rebuild the wall."